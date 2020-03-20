News
Leeway on car tax payments
Palma City Council is extending the deadline for paying vehicle tax and the TIRSU by a month and a half in order to help people cope with any decrease in income caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, restaurants will be refunded terrace rates paid for the days affected by the State of Emergency.
Palma City Council has also guaranteed that "the availability of urgent financial aid managed by Benestar Social."
The Municipal Institute of Sports, or IME is returning all fees related to courses that were suspended, reimburse 50% of the fees paid for March and suspend new fees until normal activities are resumed.
"The objective is to help people at a time of suspension of activity due to the State of Emergency,” said Municipal sources.
