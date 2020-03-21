Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma cloudy, wet and windy with a high 19 degrees falling to 11º after dark.
It’s a sunny start to the day in Andratx but the rain’s not far away and its very blustery too, expect a high of 20º and a low of 10 degrees.
Santanyi, 18 degrees with heavy rain, a 25 kilometre an hour easterly wind and a low of 11º.
Pollensa is miserable too with black clouds, intermittent showers, a high of 19º, a low of 10º and a strong easterly wind.
Deya, 18 degrees and mostly sunny with some scattered showers, a low of 9º and an easterly wind gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour.
You can view the weather across the island on our webcam page.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.