Police were on the streets of Algaida on Saturday to carry out a very special mission, but they weren't arresting anyone, they were there to entertain the kids.

The Officers sang a traditional Majorcan song, danced and one played guitar and they uploaded the footage to Twitter.

Their sole aim was to cheer up those who are in isolation because of the coronavirus crisis.