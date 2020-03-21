News
Police hit the streets of Algaida
Police were on the streets of Algaida on Saturday to carry out a very special mission, but they weren't arresting anyone, they were there to entertain the kids.
The Officers sang a traditional Majorcan song, danced and one played guitar and they uploaded the footage to Twitter.
Amazing Local Algaida police singing a traditional mallorcan song for the children.— Like Rst ✊🎗 (@rst_like) March 21, 2020
Heros!! pic.twitter.com/LQ51fojkdt
Their sole aim was to cheer up those who are in isolation because of the coronavirus crisis.
