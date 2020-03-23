Increased Police presence during State of Emergency. 23-03-2020 A. Sepulveda

Shares:

The Police and Guardia Civil have put new measures in place to protect victims of gender violence during the State of Emergency with more Officers on the streets.

In the last week there has been no increase in episodes of sexist violence, but specialists say they are wary.

Police have also issued a warning about online scams after an increase in phishing campaigns aimed at conning people into handing over their personal and bank details.

Cautions

The State Security Forces & Corps has recommend taking a series of precautions to avoid online fraud and warned against opening any documents or attachments about COVID-19 or health data sent via email. If customers are suspicious or have any doubts they are advised to inform the relevant bank.

The Guard Civil and National Police are on permanent patrol at ports and at Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma. A total of 474 passengers landed in Majorca on Saturday and 1,387 left on scheduled flights.

More than 350 surveillance controls were put in place on roads and highways in the Balearic Islands at the weekend to prevent people from taking trips to second homes. It was the biggest vehicle surveillance control in the islands' history, with Officers checking more than 4,600 people and over 4,000 vehicles.

Performances

The eighth day of restrictions was relatively calm and there were no significant incidents. The Guardia Civil issued an administrative record for a woman from Santanyi who drove to the Ses Salines lighthouse area to walk her dog and another woman who was walking her dog in Costa d’en Blanes, one kilometre away from her home.

A 22-year-old Italian man was arrested for stealing a bottle of white Martini and some smoked salmon worth about 13 euros from a supermarket on Carrer d’Aragó in Palma. Security Guards reported the robbery, intercepted the thief as he tried to flee and held him until the police arrived.