Music
Coronavirus means bad news for music lovers in Majorca
The Mallorca Live Festival 2020 has been postponed until October because of the coronavirus crisis.
The lineup for this year’s concert includes, the Pet Shop Boys, Marilyn Manson, the Kaiser Chiefs and many, many more National and International stars.
It's a highly popular event and every year it draws thousands of fans to the island from all over the world.
It was due to take place at the old Aquapark in Calvia between May 14 and 16 but the event is being moved until later in the year in the hope that by then, coronavirus will be non-existent.
It’s the latest in a long line of cultural events to be postponed or completely cancelled in the Balearic Islands because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
