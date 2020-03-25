Tourism
Council of Majorca launches WhatsApp tourism campaign
The Council of Majorca will tomorrow morning be launching a global tourism campaign to thank the tens of millions of loyal visitors who come to the island every year, in particular from the United Kingdom and Northern Europe, and to remind them that once the coronavirus crisis is over, the island will be ready to welcome tourists back with open arms.
The slogan for the campaign is #SeeyousoonMallorca and the aim is to maintain the strong relationship the global tourist industry has had with the island for decades.
Donny G / Hace 32 minutes
Ofc, in Sweden Mallorca is considered a pearl.