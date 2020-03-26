Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is very cloudy, very cold, and very wet with a high of just 13 degrees and an overnight low of 5°, but at least the wind has dropped a little bit.
It’s a cold and miserable day in Calvia too with a top temperature of 12 degrees dropping to 4° after dark.
It’s 13° and pouring rain in Santanyi with a southeasterly breeze and a low of 3 degrees.
Alcudia is 14° and overcast with scattered showers and a low of 5 degrees.
Valldemossa is a bit chilly at 10 degrees with a mixture of sunshine and showers and the temperature could drop as low 2 degrees overnight. Warm up your core with Valldemossa's famous Coca de Patata and a Hot Chocolate. Bakeries are still open but only for take away.
