Palma 26-03-2020 Ultima Hora

The rain has gone but not for long.

Palma, 16 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a light wind and a low of 6°.

It’s a lovely, breezy day in Andratx with lots of sunshine, a high of 15° and a low of 6°.

Santanyi is 17° and mostly cloudy with occasional sunshine, a strong northerly wind and a low of 6°.

Alcudia, 16 degrees and cloudy with some sunny spells and scattered showers and a low of 8°.

And it’s sunny in Soller with a top temperature of 15 degrees, a strong northerly wind and a low of 5°.

