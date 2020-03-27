Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
The rain has gone but not for long.
Palma, 16 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a light wind and a low of 6°.
It’s a lovely, breezy day in Andratx with lots of sunshine, a high of 15° and a low of 6°.
Santanyi is 17° and mostly cloudy with occasional sunshine, a strong northerly wind and a low of 6°.
Alcudia, 16 degrees and cloudy with some sunny spells and scattered showers and a low of 8°.
And it’s sunny in Soller with a top temperature of 15 degrees, a strong northerly wind and a low of 5°.
You can view the weather live across the island on our webcam page.
