Son Espases Hospital in Palma. 12-03-2020 Pilar Pellicer

Shares:

The regional health ministry has updated figures for coronavirus cases and deaths in the Balearics. There are now 755 diagnosed cases and 26 deaths.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry reported that the number of deaths had risen to 25. A 56-year-old patient has sadly also passed away. It hasn't been confirmed yet if this patient had underlying health conditions.