Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma, 17 degrees and cloudy with heavy rain throughout the day and a low of 8°.
Andratx is wet and windy with a top temperature of 16 degrees and an overnight low of 7°.
It’s bucketing down in Arta and there’s a strong northeasterly wind, a high of 15° and a low of 7 degrees.
Alcudia is 16 degrees and overcast with torrential rain and a low of 9°.
And it’s pouring rain in Deya too with an easterly breeze, a top temperature of 14 degrees dropping to 5° after dark.
