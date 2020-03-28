Clocks go forward 1 hour. 28-03-2020 Ultima Hora

Get ready to lose an hour’s sleep tonight because the clocks go forward by one hour at 0200 on Sunday morning, March 29, to mark the official beginning of summer time.

Such is the furore over the time change issue that it has even been addressed in the European Parliament and the clock could be ticking for the twice yearly time change which is defended by some and abhorred by others.

The European Parliament voted in favour of ending the time change by 410 to 192 with 51 abstentions.

From 2021 countries will no longer be obligated to change their clocks but they can if they want to.

Those that decide to stay in summer time will change their clocks for the last time in March 2021 and those prefer to keep winter time will do so from October 2021.

The clocks go back one hour during the night of Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 0300 to 0200 when winter time begins and we all get an extra hour in bed.

A Committee of experts has been set up by the Spanish Government and instructed to prepare a report to help decide whether Spain should remain in summer or winter time.