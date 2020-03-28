Francina Armengol, President of the Government of the Balearic Islands. archive photo. 28-03-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol, has published a tweet saying that the Balearics is ready for anything that the coronavirus crisis brings.

"Right now, thanks to everyone's commitment, the health system is responding,” she says. “But we continue to work hard to protect patients and professionals, and we are prepared for every scenario."

En aquests moments, gràcies al compromís de tothom, el sistema de salut està responent. Però seguim treballant intensament per protegir pacients i professionals i ens preparam per a tots els escenaris. En aquest fil, us explic les actuacions que hem posat en marxa des del @goib👇 pic.twitter.com/WFmmxRl8Xf — Francina Armengol (@F_Armengol) March 28, 2020

Beds

Armengol said that hospitals in the Balearic Islands have been equipped with around a thousand extra beds for confirmed and suspected cases; 253 at Son Espases, 200 at Son Llàtzer, 85 at Inca Regional Hospital, 51 at Manacor Hospital, 22 at Mateu Orfila in Menorca and 70 at Can Misses in Ibiza and said "all patients will be in single rooms.”

There is also a contingency plan in place to take care of 173 critically ill patients; 40 at Son Espases, 31 at Son Llàtzer, 12 at Inca Regional Hospital, 12 at Manacor Hospital, 6 at Mateu Orfila and 24 at Can Misses.

If necessary, the Public Centres of Sant Joan de Déu, the Red Cross Hospital and the Private Hospitals of Hospital de Llevant, Hospital de Muro, Grupo Chirón, Grupo Asistencial Juaneda, Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario in Ibiza and Clínica Juaneda in Menorca will also be used for coronavirus patients.

Hotels For Professionals & Patients

Some hotels have already been equipped with the necessary beds and medical equipment needed to look after patients with Covid-19, including Hotel Palma Bay, which is capable of accommodating up to 250 patients. Several other hotels have been earmarked in Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza and 14 will be used to house Healthcare Professionals and Essential Service Workers.

Emergency Services

The contingency plan also includes the reorganisation of the Emergency Services at Hospitals and Health Centres.

Two emergency circuits have been established in the Emergency Room, one for patients with respiratory symptoms and one for those with pathologies as well as isolation boxes for positive and suspected Covid-19 patients.

Healthcare personnel will work in tight teams to ensure their safety in the hospitalisation and ICU areas.

Health Workers

The Ministry of Health has requested that Health Professionals be protected at all times and Armengol has promised that the Government will put all of its own resources into the acquisition of materials to safeguard staff, in addition to what arrives from the State.

In the last few days 135,000 masks, have been flown to the Balearic Islands along with gloves, gowns and hydro-alcoholic solutions and more materials will arrive soon.

A number of extraordinary measures are also being implemented in a bid to recruit more Healthcare Staff.

Collaboration Network

The President of the Government announced that a new service is being launched to channel initiatives from companies, entities, professionals and citizens who want to help in this situation.

The Juntos Network can be accessed by e-mail at xarxajunts@caib.es or by telephone on 971 177 200.