Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Palma, 19 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a low of 9 and a gentle breeze.
Andratx starts off cloudy but the sun will be out in the afternoon with a top temperature of 17 degrees, a low of 9 and a strong northerly breeze.
It’s 19 and overcast in Santanyi with scattered showers, some sunny spells and a low of 7 degrees.
Pollensa is 20 degrees and mostly sunny with a light wind and a low of 9.
And it’s 18 degrees and sunny in Soller with a low of 7, but the rain is coming back tomorrow so enjoy it while you can.
Don't forget you can check the weather out live with our webcams across the island.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.