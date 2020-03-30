Weather
Temperatures are about to plummet
The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, says a “very cold” air mass from the Arctic is coming our way, bringing “unstable and typically wintry weather” to Majorca.
There were some early morning showers on Monday with around 0.4 litres a square metres of rain falling in the north and northeast of the island.
Temperatures will continue to hover around 15-17 degrees and on Tuesday it will be overcast with strong easterly winds and more heavy rain.
Between Wednesday and Friday it’s likely to be even worse, the rain will be torrential in some places and strong winds will batter the Balearic Islands from all directions.
The sea will be rough too, but according to Aemet the waves are unlikely to be higher than 2 metres along the island’s coastline throughout the week.
It’s all change again on Saturday, when the wind will drop and temperatures will start to rise.
