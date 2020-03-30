The Ilyushin plane at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport. 30-03-2020 Efe

The Ilyushin II-76 cargo plane chartered by the Balearic government landed in Palma on Monday. The plane was carrying 17.6 tonnes of medical supplies, primarily masks and gowns, that the government had ordered from China.

The government placed the order because of deficiency in supplies to the regional health service. There has been criticism of the lack of provision by the Spanish government.

Globalia Broker Services in Majorca arranged the charter, and there will be three more flights in April. In total, some 70 tonnes of medical supplies will come from China.

The plane flew to Palma from Shanghai with a stopover in Moscow.