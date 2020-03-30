Coronavirus
Cargo plane with medical supplies arrives in Palma
The Ilyushin II-76 cargo plane chartered by the Balearic government landed in Palma on Monday. The plane was carrying 17.6 tonnes of medical supplies, primarily masks and gowns, that the government had ordered from China.
The government placed the order because of deficiency in supplies to the regional health service. There has been criticism of the lack of provision by the Spanish government.
Globalia Broker Services in Majorca arranged the charter, and there will be three more flights in April. In total, some 70 tonnes of medical supplies will come from China.
The plane flew to Palma from Shanghai with a stopover in Moscow.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.