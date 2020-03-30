Spanish PM, Pedro Sánchez & Coronavirus Technical Management Committee at the Palacio de la Moncloa on Tuesday. 24-03-2020 Borja Puig de la Bellacasa/Govt Press Office

The Health Minister, Salvador Illa, says the Government is "controlling the situation" created by the coronavirus pandemic, that it’s being dealt with "in the best possible way" and will work "in all future scenarios.”

Speaking at the Palacio de la Moncloa in Madrid, Minister Illa said the Executive is "focused on controlling the epidemic" and that all measures necessary will be adopted to eradicate Covid-19.

He also made it clear that it was too early to tell if the State of Emergency will be extended beyond April 11.

"Obviously, the Government is working on all future scenarios that are not anticipated at this time," he said.

The Health Department says it is gathering information daily to track the spread of Covid-19 nationwide.

“It is reaching the peak of infection, but the level of contagion is decreasing. Measures taken in the previous two weeks have shown evidence of a decline in cases and the situation is controlled within the exceptional nature of this crisis," said the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

He also paid tribute to Health Personnel, Public Officials, Security Forces and “the whole of society” whom he said was “working with a fierce effort” to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Madrid Traffic

Minister Grande-Marlaska also pointed out that on Monday, the first day of the new decree restricting all non-essential economic activity, traffic in Madrid was down by 34% compared to last week, which he said “shows that society is responding with responsibility and solidarity in the fight against the virus.”

He also appealed to the public to stop panic buying saying "there is no need, there are no and supply problems.”