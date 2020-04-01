Majorca weather 31-03-2020 Caroline Fuller

It’s a miserable Wednesday in Palma, cloudy and raining all day with a top temperature of 19 and a low of 12, but at least the wind has dropped a little.

Be ready for anything in Andratx, there’s wind, rain, sunshine and clouds throughout the day with a high of 18 and a low of 10 degrees.

Santanyi is 19 degrees and very wet with winds gusting up to 20 kilometres an hour, occasional sunny spells and a low of 10.

It's rainbow weather in Pollensa, 21 degrees with scattered showers, lots of sunshine and a low of 9.

And early morning fog in Deya will be swept away by heavy rain and a strong southerly wind, expect a high of 18 and a low of 9 degrees.

