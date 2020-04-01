News
Highest death toll in one day
8 people have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily death toll in the Balearic Islands, taking the total number of fatalities to 51 since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Wednesday a man of about 75 years old who had previous pathologies died from pneumonia caused by coronavirus. A 90-year-old man passed away at Son Llàtzer, and an 80-year-old patient with previous pathologies also died.
Two male patients aged 85 and 90 died at the General Hospital.
Two other male patients aged 85 and 90 died at Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza and an 85 year old patient with underlying illness died at the Es Mercadal Nursing Home in Minorca.
The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there are 1,069 people infected and 85 of them are in Intensive Care Units, or ICU.
