Miró Foundation offers free art projects online. 01-04-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

During the coronavirus lockdown, instead kids getting out of bed and ready for school every day, they are forced to stay at home with their parents who are having to come up with ways to help them use up all their energy and develop the skills that will eventually turn them into adults who are sensitive to art and culture.

To help them achieve that the Miró Foundation has launched a fun exercise program every Wednesday and Friday through its website, miromallorca.com/en, to inspire children to make things with materials that can be found in any household.

The first proposal, Troballes, is inspired by a workshop designed by the Educational Team at the Miró Foundation.

The children are asked to create life stories for objects belonging to Joan Miró, which he kept in his Workshop. Parents and children get to step inside the artist's world and invent the history for the objects through artistic experimentation with graphics that they can download and print.

The second project is Cooking Sculptures, which involves researching, experimenting and creating sculpture, just like Joan Miró did.

In the History of Art there are many types of portraits: equestrian portrait, self-portrait, bust, three rooms and family and the idea is to make a sculptural portrait with materials such as fruits, legumes, vegetables, pasta, etc. and a small mirror.

Finally, the Miró Foundation is celebrating Spring with a fun artistic experiment entitled Ja és Spring. This one involves drawing flowers, butterflies and snails, dyeing a bowl of water with soap and coloured paints, blowing a straw until it bubbles, then dyeing the drawing with them.

The children have to write a wish on the back, cut out the drawing, photograph it and share it on social media for everyone to admire.