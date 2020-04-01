Crime
Magalluf Arrests
Three men have been arrested by the Guardia Civil for allegedly robbing a bar in Magaluf.
The defendants reportedly took advantage of the fact that bars and cafeterias are closed and there's nobody on the streets during the State of Emergency to jemmy the door of a bar in Carrer Punta Ballena in Magaluf.
They allegedly stole a laptop, 250 euros in cash and numerous bottles of alcohol.
The men were identified through cctv and what was left of their booty was returned to the bar owner.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.