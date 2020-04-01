Alleged Magalluf robbers caught on cctv. 31-03-2020 OPC

Three men have been arrested by the Guardia Civil for allegedly robbing a bar in Magaluf.

The defendants reportedly took advantage of the fact that bars and cafeterias are closed and there's nobody on the streets during the State of Emergency to jemmy the door of a bar in Carrer Punta Ballena in Magaluf.

They allegedly stole a laptop, 250 euros in cash and numerous bottles of alcohol.

The men were identified through cctv and what was left of their booty was returned to the bar owner.