Palacio convention centre could become a field hospital
The Balearic government is looking at using hotels to accommodate health workers who want to avoid returning to their homes because of fears that they might pass on the virus.
Health workers have been among those most affected. Figures from the regional health ministry on Tuesday indicated that 175 have tested positive and that 389 are being constantly monitored in case they show symptoms. Based on Tuesday's figures, 16.4% of all confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Balearics are health workers.
With the first patients having been transferred from Son Llàtzer Hospital to the Meliá Palma Bay Hotel on Tuesday, the adjoining Palacio de Congresos is being earmarked as a field hospital. The exhibition hall could be used for patients with more serious conditions than those being admitted to the hotel; these patients are ones with mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. Using the Palacio would be advantageous logistically, as medical personnel would be at the same site.
