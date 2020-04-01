Crime
Internet fraud rampant during lockdown
An alert has been issued by the National Police about a new phishing scam by people pretending to be from Amazon in a bid to access private credentials and credit card data.
Police say the emails include an Amazon logo and the address - consumer-service@amazon.com.
The emails are being sent to customers advising that their account has been blocked for security reasons because illegal access has been detected and are told to click on an enclosed link.
That link opens a new window offering two options: "create a new account" or "log in" and no matter which one is clicked cybercriminals will have access to all data and bank card information linked to the users account.
There’s been a massive increase in internet usage during the State of Emergency and cybercrime specialists from the National Police have intensified their surveillance and monitoring to try to route out fraud.
Internet users are urged to be extremely cautious about opening emails from unknown addresses and advised to verify that a page is authentic before entering any personal details.
