Transport
Son Servera speed radars for improving road safety
Son Servera town hall has installed two traffic radars that display speed information for individual drivers. The displays are in green or red: green if the speed is what it should be; red if it is above what it should be. There is a third signal to indicate if the speed is being exceeded in a dangerous manner.
Sergio Valbuena, the councillor for mobility, says that "this is a good measure to guarantee and improve road safety in the municipality".
As well as raising awareness about speed, the radars are a means of analysing and studying traffic volumes. Valbuena adds that they aren't for fining drivers but to be able to carry out the studies while also getting drivers to respect the speed limits.
One of the radars is on the Avenida Joan Servera Camps at the entrance to Cala Millor. The other is in on the Calle Ciutat at the entrance to Son Servera from Sant Llorenç.
