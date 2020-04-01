A downpour in Sa Pobla. 01-04-2020

Proving that weather can be highly localised, Sa Pobla and Muro were hit by a hailstorm on Wednesday afternoon while nearby areas were largely unaffected.

Potato fields were flooded in Sa Pobla, although the heavier precipitation was in Muro - 45.6 litres per square metre in one hour (2pm to 3pm).

Aemet has a general alert for rain and storms in Majorca for Thursday.