Stormy weather in Majorca on Thursday 01-04-2020 Caroline Fuller

It’s another stormy, wet and windy day in Palma with a high of 19 and a low of 11 degrees.

Andratx is 18 degrees and cloudy with heavy showers and thunderstorms, a northeasterly wind and a low of 9.

It’s 17 degrees and pouring rain in Santanyi with thunder and lightning, a southeasterly breeze and a low of 8.

Alcudia is stormy and wet too and also 17 degrees with strong winds and a low of 10.

And there’s torrential rain and thunderstorms in Valldemossa with a high of 14, a low of 8 and occasional sunny spells.

