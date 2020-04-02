Weather
Good morning from Majorca
It’s another stormy, wet and windy day in Palma with a high of 19 and a low of 11 degrees.
Andratx is 18 degrees and cloudy with heavy showers and thunderstorms, a northeasterly wind and a low of 9.
It’s 17 degrees and pouring rain in Santanyi with thunder and lightning, a southeasterly breeze and a low of 8.
Alcudia is stormy and wet too and also 17 degrees with strong winds and a low of 10.
And there’s torrential rain and thunderstorms in Valldemossa with a high of 14, a low of 8 and occasional sunny spells.
