Coronavirus triggers unemployment 02-04-2020 Jaume Morey

62,769 people were out of work in March in the Balearics, that's an increase of 8,008 compared to the same month last year.

The figures only partially reflect the effects of the coronavirus State of Emergency which was decreed by the Government on the 16th.

Compared to February, unemployment rose by 5,204 people, or 9.04%.

The Ministry of Labour & Social Economy says the data registered in March shows the extraordinary impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.