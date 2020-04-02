Bakers delivering Easter cakes and pastries 02-04-2020 A. Estabén

It's traditional to cook and eat typical Majorcan pastries at Easter, but because of the coronavirus State of Emergency the panadas, robiols and crespells will have to be eaten in seclusion.

For that reason, many artisanal bakers are offering home delivery for Easter.

The origins of this tradition are the Jewish pastries consumed during Passover.

Panadas can be made with sweet or salty dough and filled with meat or fish and those who prefer something sweet will enjoy robiols and crespells.

Robiols are crescent shaped and are usually filled with cream, cottage cheese, angel hair, jam or chocolate.

Crespells are a sweet snack which is really simple to prepare and the kids love putting their hands in the dough.

Here are some of the places in offering home delivery in Palma:

Horno de Santo Cristo: This Palma baker offers customers a free home delivery service until the State of Emergency ends on April 11 and orders can be made through the website.

Es Forn des Pla de na Tesa: This bakery delivers all kinds of Easter pastries to your home: panades, crespells, robiols. They deliver in Marratxí and Palma and the minimum order is 30 euros an you have until Monday the 6th to place your orders.

La Vida Dolça: This bakery in Palma offers home delivery. During the State of Emergency there are two packages: A snack and a breakfast. Both contain a variety of handmade products.

Ca na Cati: Orders can be placed at the shop in Carrer de Josep Darder Metge. We have a wide variety of pastry products for the Easter holidays.

Pastisseria Pomar: Cakes, bread and pastries delivered to the homes of all those who live

in and around Campos.



Fornet de la Soca: This baker in Palma offers free delivery of Easter products

during the coronavirus State of Emergency. A way to bring typical Easter recipes

to all those who are at home. Orders can be placed on the website or through WhatsApp.

