News
New coronavirus restrictions pay off
The Minister of Transport, Mobility & Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, says "the stricter measures introduced, forcing non-essential workers to stay at home, are showing visible results; mobility has dropped substantially and confinement is being fulfilled," he said.
He acknowledged that “it will take a few days to see the real effect of these measures, but what we're seeing already is that it's OK.”
Progressive return
When asked how long the confinement and mobility restrictions might last, Minister Ábalos said “I would not dare to hazard a guess we will have to see how the epidemic goes.”
However, he did say that the return to normal daily life will be progressive, "we will not all get up one day and go onto the terraces," he said.
Minister Ábalos insists that "in principle, the measures taken should yield results.”
