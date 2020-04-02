News
Another 7 dead from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands
Another 7 people have died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, taking the total number of fatalities to 58, according to the Ministry of Health.
On Wednesday there were 8 deaths from Covid-19, the highest daily number so far in the Islands.
There are 73 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, up from 62 the day before and the total number of infections has risen again to 1,204.
Dr Javier Arranz, the spokesperson for the Coronavirus Autonomic Committee insists that the pandemic will be overcome in the form of ups and downs, but that overall there will be a downward trend in the number of new positive cases.
There are now 105 patients in Intensive Care and 239 people have already been discharged and no longer have symptoms.
