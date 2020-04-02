Repair work needed at Cala Gat. 02-04-2020

Work to repair damage in Cala Ratjada and Cala Gat that was caused by Storm Gloria in January is to continue, this work having been classified as an emergency by the Costas Authority.

Although most construction work has had to cease, there are some exceptions that are allowed under the Spanish government's latest measures for stopping non-essential activities. The work in Cala Ratjada and Cala Gat is an exception.

It had been hoped that repairs would be completed by June, but the work will now have to proceed more slowly. While it is permitted, health and safety procedures because of the virus have to be followed. Monica Viejo, Capdepera town hall's councillor for public works, says that a health and safety supervisor will constantly be on duty in order to ensure that the procedures are being strictly observed. There will be fewer workers, "but the most important thing is their health". "The companies, the town hall and the health supervisors are in contact, and we are very clear that safeguarding health is the most important thing."

Authorisation for the work was finally given by the Costas four days before the state of alarm was declared last month. Town hall technicians had delivered a report which warned that the promenade in Cala Gat was in a dangerous condition. The cost of repair is 2.2 million euros. In Cala Ratjada the damage wasn't as bad, but it still requires spending of some 600,000 euros.

The Spanish government, through the ministry for ecological transition (and therefore the Costas), is footing 50% of the bill. Capdepera's mayor, Rafel Fernández, hopes that at least some of the rest will come from "supra-municipal administrations", by which he most obviously means the Council of Majorca.