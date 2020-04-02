Isolation area of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Clinica Rotger. 02-04-2020 Ultima Hora

Two women with coronavirus have given birth at a Clinica Rotger under a special conditions, even although neither of them had developed any symptoms of the disease.

As a precautionary measure, both the Rotger Clinic and the Chiron Palmaplanas carry out a coronavirus test to detect the pathogen in all pregnant women 24 hours before delivery.

After detecting the presence of COVID-19 in both mothers, special security measures were activated and the deliveries took place in an isolation area at the neonatal intensive care unit and all Healthcare Personnel present at the birth were protected from possible contagion.

Between 8 and 10 hours after a baby is born a test is performed to determine whether the virus has been transmitted from mother to child.

The test is also performed on mothers who opt for a natural birth, but because the results are not immediately available, the security protocol is applied by default.

Protection

The measure seeks to protect both mother and baby, but above all to protect Healthcare Personnel present during childbirth.

In Cáceres in mid-March a newborn baby tested positive for coronavirus, but subsequent tests ruled out infection through the mother's placenta, it was caused by postpartum contact between the baby and her mother.

In Galicia, a woman who was suffering from coronavirus died during an emergency cesarean section after her condition worsened dramatically.

After delivery, the mother who is positive is kept in an isolated area as per protocol. Infection through breast milk has been ruled out.

A series of measures have been taken to limit the number of visits made by women to Health Centres to minimise the risk of contagion.