Spiderman surprises kids under lockdown in Andratx. 01-04-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

It’s hard enough for adults to cope with the coronavirus State of Emergency, but for children it’s even worse. The very young don’t understand why they can’t go outside and the toddler to teenage group are bored and restless.

Parents are filling up the endless hours with cooking, crafts, homework and games but for many Adults and children the best part of the day at 8pm. Every night since the State of Emergency began people have been stepping out onto balconies and terraces to applaud those fighting Covid-19 on the front lines.

For some it’s the only time they interact with other human beings all day and thanks to the coronavirus restrictions, neighbours they’d never spoken to before are fast becoming friends.

On Tuesday night children in Andratx got the surprise of their lives when Spiderman, Police Officers and Ambulances took to the street to surprise and cheer up everyone who’s under lockdown.

It’s the latest of many quarantine surprises, Police in Algaida entertained locals with their singing and guitar playing and Emergency Services in Sóller surprised one child by singing Happy Birthday.