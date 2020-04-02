A great number of people living alone are women over the age of 65. 20-03-2017 Josep Bagur Gomila

The National Statistics Institute's Household Survey reveals that there are 108,300 single households in the Balearics; these people are therefore dealing with the confinement on their own.

Nationally, there are 4.79 million people who live alone, around one in ten of the population. Some two million of these people (41.9%) are aged 65 or over; almost three-quarters are women. There has been a 1.3% increase in the number of people living alone since the 2019 survey.

For single parent households, those with one parent and children aged 25 and below, there are 1.88 million; 1.53 million of these households are a mother with children. The survey also indicates that there are 6.22 million couples with children and 3.94 million without children.