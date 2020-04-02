World Autism Awareness Day

World Autism Awareness Day

02-04-2020Ajuntament de Palma

Today is the 13th annual World Autism Awareness Day.

Every year hundreds of thousands of landmarks, buildings, homes and communities around the world are lit up in blue on April 2 in recognition of people who are autistic and those who love and support them. Cort will join the rest of the world at 2000, lighting up its facade in blue to honour World Autism Awareness Day. #WorldalAutism.

There are many ways to help raise awareness on social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.