World Autism Day
Today is the 13th annual World Autism Awareness Day.
Every year hundreds of thousands of landmarks, buildings, homes and communities around the world are lit up in blue on April 2 in recognition of people who are autistic and those who love and support them. Cort will join the rest of the world at 2000, lighting up its facade in blue to honour World Autism Awareness Day. #WorldalAutism.
There are many ways to help raise awareness on social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter.
Today, Canna Care Docs is proud to celebrate World Autism Awareness Day! We hope to make 2020 the Year of Kindness and help create a kinder, more inclusive world! pic.twitter.com/QjjIvZLfyv— Canna Care Docs (@cannacaredocs) April 2, 2020
