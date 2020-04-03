Weather
Good morning from Majorca
After all that rain we are finally getting some lovely sunshine and the temperatures are rising again too, but it’s still very windy in some places.
Palma is 19 degrees and sunny today with a 25 kilometre northeasterly wind and a low of 10.
It’s sunny but blustery in Andratx too with a top temperature of 18 and a low of 8.
Santanyi is cloudy this morning with winds gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour but the sun will come out in the afternoon and it’ll be 18 degrees falling to 7 overnight.
Pollensa is bathed in sunshine with a high of 18, a low of 9 and a strong north-easterly wind.
And it’s a chilly 15 degrees in Banyalbufar with a low of 11 and a strong wind but at least it’s sunny.
View the weather live across the island here.
