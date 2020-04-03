Javier Arranz, Regional Committee for Infectious Diseases. 03-04-2020 Jaume Morey

Shares:

By the time the coronavirus pandemic has been eradicated, 60% of the population of the Balearic Islands will have been infected, according to Javier Arranz, Spokesman for the Regional Committee for Infectious Diseases.

"We are trying to launch a study in the coming weeks to calculate the percentage of affectation in the Balearic Islands. There are mathematical models which calculate that between 60 and 67% of the population will be infected with coronavirus when the epidemic is over,” he said.

A study is expected to be launched very soon to find out the actual number of people affected in the community, which won’t be easy in the midst of a pandemic.

The official number of people infected now stands at 1,204, which represents 0.1% of the population of the Archipelago. On Thursday there were 73 new cases, but the overall total is still on a downward trend.

Another six people died from Covid-19 on Thursday.

The victims were a 70 year-old-woman died at Palmaplanas Clinic, a 100 year old man at the Oasis Residence, a 90 year old man at the Juaneda Clinic, and a man of about 90 years died at the Joan March Hospital. A 93-year-old woman from the Son Ametller Residence died on Monday and a woman in her 70’s from the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital passed away six days ago but their deaths have only just been confirmed. A 72-year-old woman also died in Minorca.

The number of new infections is decreasing, but the number of critically ill patients is rising. On Wednesday, 551 people were hospitalised and 103 of them were admitted to an ICU.

"The fact that the most serious patients are being admitted in the 20 to 28 day range means that, despite reaching the peak of infections, unfortunately the number of deaths will continue to rise," said Dr Arranz.

On Wednesday another 68 people were discharged and are free of the virus taking the total number of patients who’ve beaten the virus to 239.

PCR before an operation

Son Espases, Son Llàtzer and Mateu Orfila in Minorca have implemented a new protocol for surgical operations based on a model that was implemented at Quirónsalud clinics 15 days ago.

The Centres have set up a specific consultation for the coronavirus diagnostic test for patients 24 hours before they're due to have surgery. If the result is negative, the patient will proceed with the surgery as normal, but if it’s positive, the operation may be delayed until the patient is free of symptoms, but each case will be judged independently.

A consultation has been operating at Son Espases Hospital on the Planta 0, Module k, since Wednesday.