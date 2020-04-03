Drastic reduction in the number of trains and buses in Majorca. 03-04-2020 CAIB

The frequency of TIB buses in Majorca has been reduced by 60% and there will also be fewer trains from this weekend because of the State of Emergency.

The Ministry of Mobility and Housing says timetables are available at www.trensfm.com and www.tib.org.

The modification of the schedules of the majority of TIB bus lines means that from Monday to Friday the service will be similar to the weekends, reducing mobility to the minimum.

‼️ Demà dijous entra en vigor una nova modificació d'horaris a la majoria de les línies 🚌.

Els podeu consultar a https://t.co/a1rtbqiwQZ 🚷I recordau: només es permeten els desplaçaments autoritzats. pic.twitter.com/ZnQ9stukOO — Transports Mallorca (@TIB_Mallorca) April 1, 2020

Modifications have been made with the needs of essential workers in mind and there are more buses and trains early in the day to allow them to get to work. Stops at hospitals are also guaranteed.

This is the second reduction in the bus service since the coronavirus restrictions resulted in a drastic decrease in demand of more than 90% compared to the same time last year.

Prevention measures have also been introduced to avoid contagion on public transport, bus capacity has been reduced to 33% and passengers told to respect a minimum safety distance between travellers.

The Mallorca Rail Services, or SFM, has reduced the frequency of its services and will apply a further reduction in weekend services from this Saturday.

10 weekend trains from Palma to Manacor and Sa Pobla have been cancelled.

5 trains from Manacor and 4 from Sa Pobla to Palma have also been cancelled.

The last weekend service from Palma is now at 2010, the last train Manacor is at 2024 and the last one from Sa Pobla is at 2107.

There has been a significant reduction in the number of trains during the week since March 30.

The number of trains leaving Palma from Monday to Friday has been reduced from 82 to 31 and the number of trains to Palma has been reduced from 83 to 32.

Ahir arribàrem a mínims històrics d'ús del transport públic:

🚊94% menys (377 usuaris)

🚌97% menys (277 usuaris)

respecte a un dia equivalent de l'any passat

Gràcies a tots els ciutadans i als treballadors per l'immens esforç! Entre tots, en sortirem! pic.twitter.com/CDFnnoNhxP — Marc Pons (@marcpons73) March 30, 2020

A tweet from Marc Pons shows the number of travellers on weekdays has decreased by 90% compared to normal circumstances.

SFM disinfects all of the carriages every time a train arrives at the Intermodal station in Palma and only passengers who are authorised are allowed to travel.