Balearic death toll rises to 69 03-04-2020 Jaume Morey

12 more people have died from coronavirus in the Balearics, taking the total number of fatalities to 69.

The patient's medical records were reviewed to make sure there was no doubt about the cause of death.

The victims in Majorca were a 64-year-old man and a 91-year-old woman who died at Hospital Comarcal in Inca and a 47-year-old man at Son Llàtzer Hospital.

A 77-year-old patient died at the Mateu Orfila Hospital in Mahón in Minorca and a 67-year-old woman died at Ca'n Misses in Ibiza.

The death of a 72-year-old man at Son Espases on March 31, a 78-year-old patient at Son Llàtzer on March 29 and an 82-year-old man on March 31 have all been confirmed as coronavirus.

An 80-year-old patient died at Inca Regional Hospital on March 30, a 73-year-old man died on March 31 at the Juaneda Clinic in Palma, an 82-year-old woman passed away on April 1 and a 69-year-old man also died on Wednesday at PalmaPlanas Clinic.