Coronavirus
Twenty residents of Ciutadella home for the elderly in isolation
Twenty of the sixty residents of the home for the elderly in Ciutadella are in preventive isolation and under medical supervision. They had direct contact with a worker at the home who has tested positive for coronavirus.
These twenty residents are said not to have symptoms, but they have been isolated and will be monitored for several days. Relatives were called, advised of the situation and informed that the protocol had been activated. Tests will be carried out in order to rule out any contagion, but these will take a few days.
Because of the positive test, a reorganisation has been necessary in order to establish areas for isolation. Contact-tracing for the worker is also been carried out.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.