Staff at the entrance to the home in Ciutadella. 02-04-2020 Josep Bagur Gomila

Twenty of the sixty residents of the home for the elderly in Ciutadella are in preventive isolation and under medical supervision. They had direct contact with a worker at the home who has tested positive for coronavirus.

These twenty residents are said not to have symptoms, but they have been isolated and will be monitored for several days. Relatives were called, advised of the situation and informed that the protocol had been activated. Tests will be carried out in order to rule out any contagion, but these will take a few days.

Because of the positive test, a reorganisation has been necessary in order to establish areas for isolation. Contact-tracing for the worker is also been carried out.