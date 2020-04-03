Mirador Hotel offers rooms to Healthcare Workers in Majorca. 03-04-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

The THB Mirador Hotel in Majorca and the Palladium Hotel Group in Ibiza have offered to accommodate those coping with special circumstances during the coronavirus crisis.

Healthcare professionals whose work involves close contact with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19; those who live with people susceptible to complications if they become infected; those whose homes do not comply with adequate protection measures and displaced personnel can stay at the THB Mirador Hotel on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma or at the Palladium Hotel Group’s Can Farràs Apartments in Ibiza.

The IB-Salut has made up to 100 rooms available for Healthcare Workers in Palma who meet this criteria. Twelve are already occupied and 18 of the 46 rooms in the larger Pitiusa are also full. At the moment, the Health Administration in Minorca has received no requests from professionals.

Delays criticised

Jorge Tera, General Secretary of the Nursing Union, SATSE, welcomed the measure saying "it's about time”.

Internal sources at Son Llàtzer Hospital said Health Personnel had criticised the fact that accommodation had not been made available before now.

188 Healthcare workers have been infected by coronavirus in the Balearic Islands. It's one of the communities with the highest rates of infection amongst this group and the unions claim that was caused by the lack of prevention material.

The bulk of personal protective equipment arrives this weekend, but Union reps say the severe lack of supplies during the first fifteen days of confinement when the epidemic was at its worst was “like sending the soldiers to the front without weapons.”

Workers can ask to stay in individual, isolated rooms but all common areas are closed so each establishment is providing guests with basic food, cleaning and security services.