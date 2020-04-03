The Mateu Orfila Hospital in Mahon. 23-03-2020 Gemma Andreu

A fourth person in Minorca has died after having contracted coronavirus. The regional health ministry announced on Thursday that a 77-year-old man had passed away at the Mateu Orfila Hospital. He had been admitted to ICU a few days ago and is understood to have had underlying health issues.

The deaths in Minorca have all been this week - a 68-year-old man on Monday and two women (aged 81 and 72) on Wednesday.