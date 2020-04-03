Supplies from China being distributed by IMAS in Majorca. 03-04-2020 FE

More than 86,000 gloves, masks, gowns and protective glasses have been distributed to Public and Private Residences and Social Services in Majorca this week.

The Consell de Mallorca said on Friday that the last consignment of materials has been now been received either from private donations or purchased directly by IMAS.

IMAS has gathered all the protection materials in a central area and will be distributed amongst the different Residences and Social Services in Majorca in the most efficient way possible, taking into account the number residents or users and the demands that arise.

In the event that there are residents or users who have tested positive for coronavirus or are isolated in case they are positive, extreme protection measures will be taken and the necessary materials provided in each case.

"IMAS has been in charge of centralising the distribution of all the material in Public, Private and Municipal Residences and other Social Services," explained Javier de Juan, Minister of Social Rights and President of IMAS.

Asked about the shortage of protective clothing and materials in the past, he said ”little by little the situation is reversing" and pointed out that although some material is still lacking, “IMAS is bringing sufficient quantities.”

On Friday, 11,000 surgical and FFP2 masks and 500 gowns were distributed, after the arrival of a new shipment.

Protective Materials for Residences

Consignments of materials are being prepared at the Nursing Home and those in charge of Residential Centres will be able to collect them from there. If that’s not possible the materials will be sent direct to the Residential Centres.

According to the Consell, 12,900 pairs of gloves, 5,802 surgical, cotton and FFP2 masks, 160 robes, 39 reusable goggles and 3 packages of disposable caps have been delivered this week.

Municipal Social Services

Batches of materials for Home Care Services and other Municipal Social Services are being distributed from the Llar d’Ancians and representatives of the different Municipalities can pick them up from the IMAS District Centres in Inca and Manacor.

58,891 pairs of gloves, 6,769 masks of different types, 1,141 robes and aprons, 102 reusable glasses and 3 packages of disposable caps and 80 hydro-alcoholic gel units have already been distributed to IMAS and Residential Centres.