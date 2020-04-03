A warm March in the Balearics. 03-04-2020 Javier Furones - Archive

According to Aemet, this March in the Balearics was the third warmest since current records started. The average temperature was 13.4C, which has been surpassed only twice - in 2001 and 2017.

This average was 0.9C above the norm for the month. In Majorca specifically, where the average was 13.4C, this was one degree higher.

Minimum temperatures were above average for more or less the whole month, but there were some cold temperatures, the lowest in Majorca having been -1.6C at the Son Torrella weather station in Escorca on the twenty-fifth.

As for rainfall, this was above average in Majorca. The normal level is 35.9 litres per square metre; it was 47 last month. In Minorca, there was an average of 40, whereas the normal rainfall is 35.6 litres per square metre. In Ibiza and Formentera rainfall was well below average. The heaviest rainfall in Majorca was 53 litres per square metre in Son Servera on the 26th, the same day when there were between four and five centimetres of snow at a height of 1,200 metres on the Puig Major; snow fell at 1,000 metres.

The strongest wind was registered on the third at the Serra de Alfàbia weather station - 153 kph.