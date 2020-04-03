There have been 68 cases in all in Minorca. 03-04-2020

Shares:

On Friday, two new cases of coronavirus were reported in Minorca, taking the total to 68. There had been no new cases on Thursday. The two new cases relate to patients who are being monitored at home.

Four people were given the all-clear on Friday, the number of patients cured now being 16. As there have been four deaths from coronavirus, the number of "active" cases in Minorca is 48. Of these, fourteen are in hospital.

The first case of coronavirus in Minorca was reported on the seventh of March. The steepest rise was between the 25th and 28th - from 29 to 53. There have therefore been just fifteen in the past six days.