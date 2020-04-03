Work suspended in Ciutadella. 31-03-2020 Josep Bagur Gomila

Building companies in Minorca have asked town halls to allow work to be carried out during the main tourism season, which is when it would normally have to cease if it is in tourist areas.

The requests are being made in order to try and minimise financial losses. The companies are also seeking help in reactivating the sector, such as through lower taxes.

Work on some thirty building projects has been suspended since the start of this week.