Paseo Mallorca, Palma 03-04-2020 Ashlee Caliz Cox

Shares:

Palma is warm and sunny with a slight breeze and a top temperature of 20 degrees dropping to 9 after dark.

Andratx is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 18 with a light southerly wind and a low of 9 degrees.

There’s lots of sunshine in Santanyi, a 15 kilometre easterly wind and a high of 19 falling to 6 overnight.

Alcudia is gorgeous today, wall-to-wall sunshine and 18 degrees with a light wind and a low of 10.

Soller is 19 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a northerly breeze and a low of 8.

View the weather live on our webcam page.