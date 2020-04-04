Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Palma is warm and sunny with a slight breeze and a top temperature of 20 degrees dropping to 9 after dark.
Andratx is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 18 with a light southerly wind and a low of 9 degrees.
There’s lots of sunshine in Santanyi, a 15 kilometre easterly wind and a high of 19 falling to 6 overnight.
Alcudia is gorgeous today, wall-to-wall sunshine and 18 degrees with a light wind and a low of 10.
Soller is 19 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a northerly breeze and a low of 8.
