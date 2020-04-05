Weather
Good morning from Majorca
It’s a lovely Sunday in Palma with lots of sunshine, a light wind, a high of 20 degrees and a low of 8.
The sun’s out in Andratx too with a high of 18 degrees, a low of 8 and a southeasterly breeze.
Santanyi is very blustery with easterly winds gusting at 20 kilometres an hour, but it’s mostly sunny with a top temperature of 17 and a low of 7 degrees.
It’s warm and sunny in Alcudia with a high of 18 degrees, an easterly wind and a low of 9.
Valldemossa is still a bit chilly at 15 degrees but it’s a nice sunny day with a low of 4.
