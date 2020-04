Shares:

SOLAR POWER Design, Install, Maintenance. Phone 684-413089; Johnny@solysia.com - www.solysia.com

PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

CHANGE OF PLATES. EU, American and historic cars, name changes, NIE numbers, etc. Tel. Zoe 609-669106. C/. Paris 8, Palma Nova.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com

4K HYBRID FREESAT instock, IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, still operating 24/7. OCEAN TV 971-609850; skyud.com - quality like no other.

WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.

ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.

CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info

ADVERTISING HOTLINE! To place an advert quickly and easily call 971-788405 with your text and Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card details.

BRITISH BUILDING Surveyor FCIOB available to supervise, specify or snag renovations and new build projects. 40 years of award winning experience. www.morganrestoration.co.uk Tel. 688-991829 or 0044-7770-321829.

NATIVE ENGLISH TEACHER available for English lessons, conversation and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.

QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com

WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com

LONG TERM RENTALS. Extensive selection of villas, apartments & country homes. Tel. 971-007007 First Mallorca.

FIRST MALLORCA offers over 1,700 properties including villas, apartments, country homes & country estates. For details contact the central office. Tel. 971-007007.

PUERTO ANDRATX. We offer over 390 sea view properties including villas, apartments & exclusive homes. For details contact First Mallorca Puerto Andratx office. Tel. 971-698888.

PALMA OLD TOWN. We offer over 110 delightful apartments in the Old Town of Palma, plus over 300 in the general city area. Contact First Mallorca Palma office. Tel. 971-425262.

SANTA PONSA AREA. We offer over 300 properties in the area including apartments, villas & exclusive front line villas. For details contact First Mallorca Port Adriano office. Tel. 971-234444.

LONG TERM RENTAL. First Mallorca requires long term rentals throughout the island to satisfied demand. Tel. 971-007007; firstmallorca.com

FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. Please explain to your children that kittens and puppies are not toys. He who wants an animal to join the family must also be prepared to take on the reponsibility that it will be treated in a loving and understanding way. Animal protection teaches you to be humane. www.feliz-animal.com Tel. 676-366814.