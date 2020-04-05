Coronavirus
Minorca registers five new coronavirus cases
The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minorca has risen to eighty, five more having been registered since Saturday. The number of deaths has not increased - it is still four.
Of the five new cases, three are receiving attention at home. One of the two patients admitted to the Mateu Orfila Hospital is in ICU.
Four more patients have recovered, taking the total to twenty.
