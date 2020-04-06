The test tent in Ciutadella. 06-04-2020 Josep Bagur Gomila

The first two "Covid-Express" test facilities came into operation in Minorca on Monday.

The health service on the island has set up tents in the car parks at two health centres - Dalt Sant Joan (Mahon) and Canal Salat (Ciutadella). The tests are mainly intended for the likes of workers at homes for the elderly, police and firefighters; any who are at most risk of contracting the virus. By appointment, people can either walk in or drive in. It is expected that up to twenty samples will be taken daily.