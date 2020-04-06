Coronavirus
"Express" tests for coronavirus in Minorca
The first two "Covid-Express" test facilities came into operation in Minorca on Monday.
The health service on the island has set up tents in the car parks at two health centres - Dalt Sant Joan (Mahon) and Canal Salat (Ciutadella). The tests are mainly intended for the likes of workers at homes for the elderly, police and firefighters; any who are at most risk of contracting the virus. By appointment, people can either walk in or drive in. It is expected that up to twenty samples will be taken daily.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.